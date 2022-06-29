“Star Wars” Finally Explains the Appearance of Skywalker’s Sith Dagger

Star Wars has finally revealed the truth about the Sith dagger, which can be seen in Star Wars: Skywalker. Sunrise”. It is generally believed that the sequel trilogy has come to an unsatisfactory conclusion, largely due to a lack of planning. The lack of synergy between the creative ideas of directors J.J. Abrams and Ryan Johnson also led to the fact that in “Skywalker.

The Sith Dagger in the movie was probably the worst plot hole of all. It was said to be ancient, and it had a Sith inscription written on it in ur-kittat, a language banned in the Republic. The Sith Dagger was designed to show a person the location of Palpatine’s Sith guidebook — and it led Rey to the planet Kef-Bir, one of the moons of the gas giant Endor. He pointed Rey to the wreckage of the second Death Star, to the secret room where the Emperor hid this treasure. The Sith Dagger just didn’t make any sense, because somehow it was old enough to be associated with the Sith Empire, and at the same time new enough to guide Rey through the wreckage of the Death Star.

The full story of the Sith Dagger is finally revealed in Adam Christopher’s novel The shadow of the Sith. The action of the book takes place before the events of the sequel to the trilogy and focuses on the story of Rey’s parents and the eyes of the Bestun chasing them. Ochi became obsessed with finding the Exegol Sith redoubt, which he believed was the key to defeating death itself. The Eternal Sith gave him a dagger, promising that it would lead him to the Exegol as soon as he completed his mission and captured Rei and her parents. The blade itself was ancient, but the Eyes of Bestun noticed that its jagged edges were bright, “as if they had just been processed.” Presumably, an inscription was also added, which the Eternal Sith planned to translate for the Eyes when his mission was completed.

The Sith dagger is imbued with the dark side of the Force, thirsts for blood and has an effect on anyone who holds it. The eyes of Bestun made the mistake of using a Sith dagger to kill, and his bloodlust grew ever greater. When Ochi finally captured Rei’s parents, the blade’s malign influence meant that he killed them before attempting to interrogate them to find Rei. He made the mistake of going to Pasaana, following a distraction planted by Rey’s mother, and met his end there.

This is the irony of the Sith; the dark side is both their strength and their weakness. He feeds on hatred and rage, but also feeds them. The Eternal Sith gave the Eyes of Bestun a weapon that amplified his darkest impulses, and thus they unwittingly guaranteed that he would fail in his mission. If it hadn’t been for that Sith dagger, Ochi might well have kept Rei’s parents alive long enough to realize that the girl wasn’t on Pasaan, and in the end he probably would have managed to break them. Instead, he killed them and unwittingly ruined Palpatine’s plans for the Star Wars sequel trilogy.