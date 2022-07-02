“Star Wars” explains how the Sith Guidebooks from “The Rise of Skywalker” Actually Work

Star Wars has finally explained how the Sith guidebook actually works in Star Wars: Skywalker. Sunrise”. The trilogy of “Star Wars” sequels has come to an explosive conclusion in “Star Wars: Skywalker. Sunrise” by the mysterious resurrection of Emperor Palpatine. The Dark Lord of the Sith was resurrected from the dead on the planet Exegol, an ancient stronghold of the Sith on the edge of Power, where the line between life and death is unusually thin.

Luke Skywalker tracked down the Exegol a few years ago when he first learned of the growing presence of the dark side in the galaxy. He learned that there was only one way to find the Exegol; namely, to discover an ancient Sith artifact known as the guidebook. When connected to the navigation computer, the guidebook allowed the ship to make an accurate hyperspace jump to the Exegol. Unfortunately, Luke never found the Sith guidebooks. If he had, he would have stumbled upon the resurrection of Palpatine, and the history of the galaxy could have turned out very differently.

Adam Christopher’s novel “Shadow of the Sith” finally explains how the Sith guidebooks from “Star Wars” work. The book takes place before the continuation of the trilogy and tells the story of Luke’s search for the Exegol. Studying the Sith guidebook, he comes to the conclusion that it is much more complicated than it seems. There is a remarkable similarity between the guidebook and the holocron, which led Luke to assume that it was the ancestor of the holocron. “If the holocron was a multi—purpose data warehouse, it seemed logical that it came from a guidebook,” Luke concluded, “the product of a more primitive but no less powerful Sith technology. a holocron can contain a lot of data, so a guidebook can contain not only coordinates and star maps, but also entire routes and networks, as well as means of decoding them, allowing you to pilot along mapped routes, paths leading to unexplored areas and hidden parts. spaces”. Luke examined the guidebook through the eyes of a pilot and a Jedi and correctly concluded how it could be used to navigate the unknown regions of Star Wars.

Previous Star Wars bindings have shown that navigation is actually a forgotten force of Strength. This includes focusing on the destination and allowing the Force to direct the pilot to it, trusting his guidance. It would make sense if the Sith guidebook followed a similar principle, containing the coordinates of one particular planet— and the computational (and possibly Power) power to plot routes to that given destination. In truth, this is probably the only way a guidebook can work, especially one that contains routes to the Exegol. This particular Sith redoubt is located in the depths of Unexplored Regions, a sector of space destabilized by a series of supernova chains. They are sometimes called “Chaos” simply because hyperspace routes are in constant motion, and this is especially true of the Exegol — a box system in which there is only one entrance or exit. A navigator containing only the coordinates of the Exegol would be useless because the pilot would not be able to use them.

However, it is difficult to say whether the Sith created the first guidebooks. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” presented a Jedi version of the guidebook — a silver device similar to the compass that Luke owned. It is believed that this led him to Ach-To, the site of the first Jedi Temple, which may indicate that guidebooks were once much more common, helping Jedi navigate by the stars in those days when traveling in hyperspace was much more dangerous, and established routes have yet to be identified. Let’s hope that further bindings to “Star Wars” will tell more about the history and possibilities of the Sith guidebooks “Star Wars: Skywalker. Sunrise”.