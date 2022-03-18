Star Wars: Eclipse Studio To Start Production On Three Games In 2022

Star Wars: Eclipse: The projects that Quantic Dream has in development have completed the pre-production and prototype phase. After Detroit: Become Human hit the market, the deal between PlayStation and Quantic Dream expired, so the studio decided to go down the road as an independent studio. Star Wars: Eclipse, the first video game set in the High Republic, is the first of the projects that the French developer has in hand. However, during a meeting of shareholders, the company has revealed that three of its video games will go into production throughout the year 2022.

“Quantic Dream continues with the development of its three different own productions with serenity”, has assured Guillaume de Fondaumière, general manager. “Now that the pre-production and prototype phases have concluded, 2022 will mark a new milestone in the progression of these three unique titles”, which will enter “in the production phase”.

On the other hand, the director of production, Sophie Buhl, has added the following: “In our constant effort to innovate, we are opening ourselves to other types of games and challenges, so we will continue to make a great effort in the investigation and the development. This offers great opportunities for those who want to work with ambition and on ambitious projects within diverse teams that are increasingly led by women.” These statements have occurred in a context in which Quantic Dream is singled out for alleged cases of harassment.

Has Star Wars: Eclipse been delayed?

Star Wars: Eclipse was announced via a cinematic teaser trailer at The Game Awards 2021, but Quantic Dream did not offer any release window. Since then, there have been many leaks and rumors about possible development problems, which according to some sources will delay the end of production for several years. A representative of the company has pointed out that “it has not been delayed because a launch window was never announced or promised”, claims that do not directly invalidate or contradict previous leaks.

The title will be an action and adventure game with a strong narrative touch.