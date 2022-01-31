Star Wars Eclipse, More Smoke And More Doubts

Star Wars Eclipse: His announcement has occurred when the project is still in the early stages of its development. Keeping a secret in the video game industry has proven to be an almost impossible challenge to overcome. Thousands of people are involved in the development and distribution of big-budget titles, so it’s relatively easy for someone to get off their feet. Before Lucasfilm Games officially announced Star Wars Eclipse, rumors about Quantic Dream’s new project had already skyrocketed. Once confirmed, we continue to know practically the same: almost nothing.

As a fan of Star Wars, the first thing I thought when I saw the trailer for The Game Awards 2021 is that I wanted to have it in my hands. Hours later, reason overcame the heart and I began to think that Eclipse right now is nothing. We’ve been told what the developers want to do, but they’ve done it with a thick brush explanation: an action-adventure with multiple characters as protagonists. And it would be.

If we look at the past of Quantic Dream we can figure out that the most purely narrative part is perhaps like in Heavy Rain or in any of the other games from the French studio. In other words, a product where conversation, QTEs and the ramification of stories through different perspectives and protagonists prevail. The doubts come from the intention of introducing a combat system, because it is an aspect that David Cage’s team has never experienced.

Rumors now ensure that Quantic Dream looks askance at the gameplay of The Last of Us, while for the combat system its reference is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. None of this is official, but what is known for sure is that development is still in its infancy. Experience has shown that it is dangerous to announce a game so far in advance, because unexpected problems occur in development all the time. In fact, sources consulted by journalist Tom Henderson point in this direction.