Star Wars: EA Announces That 3 New Games Are In The Works

Electronic Arts (EA) and Lucasfilm Games announced on Tuesday that 3 new games in the Star Wars franchise are in production. The development of 2 titles is in the hands of Respawn Entertainment, responsible for Apex Legends, Titanfall, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and others.

“We are excited to continue working with the talented developers at Respawn,” said Douglas Reilly, vice president of Lucasfilm Games. “They’ve demonstrated excellence in telling epic Star Wars stories along with the best gameplay across different genres, and we look forward to bringing more incredible experiences to the galaxy far, far away.”

The projects have already started, but no dates or game release forecasts have yet been announced. In addition, the platforms that will receive the games have not yet been confirmed.

New Star Wars Jedi

One of the new games will be a new addition to the Star Wars Jedi series, which received Fallen Order in 2019. The project will be directed by Stig Asmussen and his team at Respawn. EA promises that the game, which will be an action-adventure game, will have “unique gameplay experiences”.

Star Wars FPS

The other title in the saga will be in the FPS genre and will also be developed by Respawn. The command is with Peter Hirschmann, who has worked on other games in the franchise.

“Working with Lucasfilm Games on a new FPS in the Star Wars galaxy is a dream come true for me, as this is a story I’ve always wanted to tell,” said Hirschmann.

Strategy game

The third game that is in development is of the strategy style. He’s with Bit Reactor, which is made up of former veteran developers at Firaxis Games (which produced games in the XCOM series, Civilization and SimGolf, and Marvel’s Midnight Suns). The director will be Greg Foerstch, while Respawn will be the publisher.