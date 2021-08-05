Star Wars: Disney’s Galactic Starcruiser Attraction Wins Incredible Trailer

Star Wars: Disney has unveiled the trailer for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, a new Walt Disney World Resort attraction inspired by the franchise. The preview highlights the two-night immersive experience, in which visitors will live in a hotel aboard the Halcyon — which simulates an intergalactic star cruiser. The start of the adventure is scheduled for 2022 in the park in Florida.

During their stay, participants will be able to view through the ship’s window all the action taking place in the galaxy. In addition, there will be interaction with characters created specifically for the attraction, as well as a complete environment — with food, activities and products — part of the theme. “As the itinerary continues, you’ll delve into the story,” said Walt Disney World.

“Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you are the hero. You and your party will embark on an all-new Star Wars adventure that is yours. It’s the most engaging Star Wars story ever created — one where you live a personalized journey you never dreamed possible,” reads the description.

The adventure will start at a terminal, where people must enter a launch pod towards the space station. After the ship jumps into hyperspace and arrives at the cabin that will serve as a hotel, guests will have the opportunity to join the Resistance and help combat the threat of the Galactic Empire.

In this mission, Halcyon can still suffer attacks from TIE fighter fighters, with the firing of blaster rays towards the star cruiser.

Looking forward to experiencing this experience?