Star Wars: Disney launches new lightsaber on Star Wars Day

Star Wars: In this May the 4th, the “real” lightsaber from Disney and Lucasfilm was finally revealed to the public courtesy of a promotion for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, a new franchise attraction at the Walt Disney World Resort.

The video features a young woman dressed as Rey, from the third trilogy, with her back to the viewer. She then turns around, holding the handle of the Skywalker lightsaber before lighting it.

On the Disney Parks Blog, it was confirmed that what the character is holding is, in fact, a new type of lightsaber created by Walt Disney Imagineering Research and Development.

Visitors to the new Star Wars attraction, entitled Galactic Starcruiser, will be the first to see the weapon in action, beginning in 2022.

Learn more about the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser attraction at the Walt Disney World Resort

The experience consists of two nights when guests board a hotel in the style of a star cruise and live as if they were in the universe of Star Wars. The hotel would open in 2021, but the opening has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As for the lightsabers being launched at this event, although they are not functional, they are certainly the most realistic replicas to date. The prototype was tested for the first time in April last year, during the virtual event A Special Look Inside Disney Parks, and the technology used to imitate the saber blade. light supposedly uses a mechanism similar to that of a measuring tape.

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser attraction will open in 2022 at the Walt Disney World Resort.