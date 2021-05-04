Star Wars Day: Google Puts Easter Eggs In Search Engine

Star Wars Day: Google took advantage of the Star Wars Day, celebrated this Tuesday (4th), to put an easter egg in its search engine. Fans of the space franchise will be in for a surprise if they search for certain words on the site.

Among the terms that trigger the tribute are: “Star Wars Day“, “lightsaber”, “R2D2”, “stormtrooper”, “c3po” and “may the 4th”. For those who do not want to test and verify the gift for themselves, here is the result.

By using some of the terms cited in the search box, Google fires a shower of virtual confetti and several images that refer to the Star Wars canon. Among the references are Master Yoda, the C-3PO robot and ewoks. In addition to the prank on its search site, the brand is giving Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for free to the owners of Stadia.

Other actions

The technology giant has joined several other companies to please franchise lovers on this date, which is celebrated because the pronunciation of “May the 4th”, “May 4”, resembles the main catchphrase of the franchise: “May the force be with you ”,“ May the Force be with you ”.

Amazon, for example, “taught” Alexa to imitate characters from the series and talks curiosities about the story. Disney, which owns the intellectual property, has released new animations and even an unusual crossover between The Simpsons and Star Wars.

In addition, the main online game stores are also offering series titles for consoles such as the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC.