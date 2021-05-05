Star Wars Day 2021: See the Best Game Offers From The Franchise

Star Wars Day: This May 4th may seem like an ordinary day for anyone who isn’t a big fan of pop culture. For the most passionate, however, this is one of the most special dates of the year: Star Wars Day. Just to give a gift to fans of the universe of Yoda, Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker and others, several game stores are offering special promotions.

The PlayStation Store has games in the series for PS4 and PS5 with up to 75% off, as in the case of LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens (R $ 19.99). On Steam, among the highlights is Star Star Battlefront II, leaving with a 70% discount at R $ 47.70.

For those who own Xbox, the Microsoft Store is offering Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for R $ 95.60, with a 65% discount. In the case of Nintendo, only one game is on sale: Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy dropped from R $ 101.61 to R $ 50.80 (50% discount) on the Switch.

Star Wars Squadrons

Here are the best discounts to enjoy Star Wars Day playing with the best characters in the franchise:

PlayStation Store

Star Wars Battlefront II (70% off, from $ 83.50 to $ 25.05)

Star Wars: Squadrons (50% off, from R $ 199 to R $ 99.50)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (56% off, from R $ 238.99 to R $ 104.90)

Super Star Wars (50% off, from R $ 53.90 for R $ 26.95)

Star Wars Bounty Hunter (50% off, from $ 41.50 to $ 20.75)

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens (75% off, from $ 79.99 to $ 19.99)

See the full list of offers on the PS Store here.

Steam

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (50% off, from $ 199 to $ 99.50)

LEGO Star Wars – The Complete Saga (75% off, from $ 37.99 to $ 9.49)

Star Wars Epire at War – Gold Pack (65% off, from $ 37.99 to $ 13.29)

Star Wars – Knights of the Old Republic (65% off, from $ 20.69 to $ 7.24)

Star Wars Complete Edition (74% off, from $ 586.04 to $ 152.72)

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II (65% off, from $ 37.99 to $ 13.29)

Star Star Battlefront II (70% off, from R $ 159 to R $ 47.70)

See the full list of offers on Steam here.

Xbox

LEGO Star Wars II (67% off, from $ 59.95 to $ 19.78)

LEGO Star Wars III (75% off, from $ 119.95 to $ 29.98)

Star Wars Battlefront (50% off, from $ 49.95 to $ 24.97)

EA Star Wars Triple Pack (50% off, from R $ 399 to R $ 199.50

Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: The Last Jedi (50% off, from $ 25.95 to $ 12.97)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (65% off, from R $ 239 to R $ 95.60)

See the full list of offers on the Microsoft Store here.

So, what did you think of the offers? What title will you enjoy this May 4th? May the force be with you!