Star Wars: Dark Forces Gets Quality of Life Improvements Thanks to Reverse Engineering of the Game Engine

What just happened? Work on the reverse engineering project of the game engine underlying Star Wars: Dark Forces has reached a key milestone, allowing the game to be played on modern systems with a full set of quality of life improvements.

Force Engine (TFE), as the project is known, is now in version 1.0 after three years of development and fully supports Dark Forces. The creator of the project said that the goal of Dark Forces was for TFE to replace DOSBox and the original executable, and also be compatible with both vanilla levels and subsequent community mods.

With TFE, you can play Dark Forces with high-resolution and widescreen screen support. Other improvements include full mouse gaze support, reticle targeting, and improved Boba Fett AI.

There is also a new save system that you can use to save on exit or as often as you see fit. It’s worth noting that all these are optional features, and if you want to get a full vanilla experience, all quality of life improvements can be disabled.

Star Wars: Dark Forces was released in early 1995 for MS-DO and Macintosh, and a year later on the original PlayStation. The game was generally well received on computers, with some comparing it to Doom, but with more advanced features.

Version 1.0 of The Force Engine is available for download from GitHub for those who want to try. At the moment, it only supports Windows 7 and later, but Mac and Linux support is planned as part of the early 2023 update. Also note that you will need the full Dark Forces game, as TFE replaces the executable file, not the game itself.

Star Wars: Dark Forces can be purchased for just $2.09 after a 65 percent discount as part of the ongoing GOG winter sale. It’s also available on Steam, but you’ll pay $5.99 via Valve.

Only one game used the Jedi Engine, Outlaws. Support for this name in TFE will appear in version 2.0, but at the time of writing this article, the launch window has not been installed.