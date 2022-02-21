Star Wars: Dark Forces Comes To VR Thanks To A Fan Remake

Star Wars: The project, which is in an early development phase and uses Unreal Engine 4, already has a playable demo. Shadow Art Games is working on a virtual reality version of Star Wars: Dark Forces, the classic LucasArts shooter. The title, originally released in 1995 for PC, is now reborn thanks to this fan project. This small independent studio has used Unreal Engine 4 to translate the original experience and translate it into a VR title.

Star Wars: Dark Forces VR is still in early development, but the studio has released a playable demo, exclusively for Patreon backers. According to Eurogamer, it is a very small section of the first level. In any case, you can see the result in the video below these lines.

Of course, the project has not been carried out with the approval of Lucasfilm or Disney, so it remains to be seen whether or not the company will try to knock down its development, as has happened on other occasions with products of this nature.

The Star Wars games that are yet to come

The Galaxy, Far Far Away will expand into video games over the coming months and years. The closest thing in time is LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, a video game delayed several times that will finally see the light of day on April 5. Later, the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be released, as well as the other two projects that Respawn Entertainment has in the works: a first-person shooter and a strategy title.

Quantic Dream, the creators of Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human, is the studio chosen to design the first title set in the High Republic. Star Wars: Eclipse was announced during The Game Awards 2021 with a cinematic trailer

Another of the games that will be released soon is Star Wars: Hunters, a free-to-play for IOS and Android mobile devices that will work as an arena-type action game.