Republic clone troopers are the most recognizable soldiers in the Star Wars franchise, but their sheer numbers can’t make up for their bottomless idiotic tactics on the battlefield. During the Clone Wars, Jedi, including Obi-Wan Kenobi, were promoted to generals and led legions of clone troopers against separatist droid armies. In Star Wars: Obi-Wan #3, Kenobi leads another team of clone troopers into battle, which demonstrates the worst tactics.

The Clone Wars were a three-year conflict between “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith”, in which the Republic repelled separatist attacks and the Jedi defended the government. In fact, Chancellor Palpatine manipulated the entire war to take over the entire galaxy. While the Clone Wars are not covered in films, the conflict is revealed in many comics, TV shows and novels, and the recent series “Star Wars: Obi-Wan” chronicles the memoirs of a Jedi master as he recalls a long and brutal conflict.

In Star Wars: Obi-Wan #3, written by Christopher Cantwell with art by Alessandro Miracolo, Kenobi recounts the battle of the Great Abrion, in which many clones were tasked with capturing the bridge and eventually destroying the separatist facility. The battle is a disaster; anti—aircraft weapons pick up LAAT landing craft from the sky, and many clones die before they even reach the ground. Once on the surface, Obi-Wan blocks the bolts with his lightsaber and finds a clone named Iroh without a blaster. He has “only this banner, sir, but the honor of carrying it.” An attack on an open bridge without weapons is not a very successful combat tactic, and, of course, the enemy shot Airo and killed him.

For two pages, Iroh does not try to pick up weapons from the ground (of which there are many, given the number of victims among the clones) and holds on tightly to the banner until death. Banners are useless in a war where each side has easily identifiable armor, ships, and weapons (the vast majority of separatist armies are droids, not humans), not to mention radio communications in their helmets. Conflicts in Star Wars often echo wars in the real world, but in this case, the technology of the universe is far ahead of the source material.

Clones may be human, but they are still well trained and created specifically for war. Medieval tactics and traditions don’t mix well with science fiction weapons, spaceships, and Jedi knights armed with swords. The battles in “Star Wars” are borrowed from all major eras of world history, but cloning tactics are borrowed directly from antiquity, and it was hopelessly surpassed even before the battle began.