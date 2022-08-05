“Star Wars” Confirms the Reason why Jedi Become Bad Generals

This article contains spoilers for Obi-Wan #3.

Finally, Star Wars recognized the reason why the Jedi became bad generals during the Clone Wars. The Clone Wars were a trap for the Jedi, created by Palpatine to take advantage of the close ties between the Jedi and the Republic. They were intended as an irresistible lure, since most of the battles took place far from the Galactic Core, which allowed the Sith to build up political power while the Jedi fought on the front lines.

“Wars don’t make a man great,” Master Yoda told Luke Skywalker many years later, and he was probably thinking of the Clone Wars when he uttered those words. The Clone Wars forced the Jedi to become soldiers, not philosophers, and countless Jedi were overwhelmed by the pain and suffering of the innocent caught in the crossfire. The surge of negative emotions associated with the galactic conflict — anger, hatred, fear, and the like— tilted the galaxy to the dark side, and the Jedi found that their ability to wield the Force was decreasing as the Clone Wars dragged on. Some Jedi showed themselves as war heroes— among them Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker — but almost all felt that they had reached the limit. By the time Palpatine initiated Order 66, the Jedi were exhausted.

Obi-Wan #3, written by Christopher Cantwell, Alessandro Miracolo and Frank William, finally recognizes why the Jedi have become bad generals. The main story unfolds shortly before the events of the first Star Wars movie, and in it Obi-Wan Kenobi reflects on the Clone Wars. “This ocean of soldiers was led by generals who were… monks,” Obi-Wan recalls. “Priests. Monks.” After all these years, Obi-Wan realized the absurdity of it all. “Every war — at least in part — is about domination. As servants of the Force, we have learned that it dominates everything, like an invisible current. Striving for domination of any kind is a misunderstanding of the very nature of Power. ”

Obi-Wan came to realize that the Jedi were losing, if they entered the war at all. Participation in the Clone Wars meant that the Jedi distanced themselves from the light side of the Force, adopting alien military philosophies. Many Jedi defected from the Order, desperately trying to regain the light, but apparently they were taken away by Palpatine’s assassins, such as the Eyes of Bestun. One Padawan, Barris Offi, lost faith in the Jedi Council and even staged a terrorist attack on the Jedi Temple. No matter how terrible her actions were, her main argument—that the Jedi had lost their way—was correct.

The Jedi have always considered themselves the defenders of the Republic, having sworn to protect it. But war necessarily requires aggression, forcing them to betray this position and act in an arena that the Sith find much more convenient. It is not surprising that the Sith managed to defeat the Jedi by setting a terrible trap for their ancient enemies, which became the defining one for the Star Wars prequel trilogy.