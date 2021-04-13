Star Wars: Cassian Andor – series will return to the universe of Rogue One

Star Wars: Andor, the new Disney + series centered on the Star Wars universe, had a backstage photo shared by Twitter. The production, which will feature the character Cassian Andor (played by Diego Luna), previously seen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, continues with his practical filming work.

The image in question reveals that some scenes are being filmed in Canary Wharf – a very famous building complex located in London.

In the 2016 film, the location was also used to show Cassian, Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) running through the Imperial installation that housed the plans for the Death Star.

It is worth noting that the episodes will be set about five years before Rogue One, focusing on the adventures of Cassian Andor as a spy for the Rebel Alliance during the early days of the Galactic Civil War.

Andor: Rogue One spin-off faced delays due to pandemic

In an interview with The Guardian, Diego Luna revealed that the coronavirus pandemic affected the original planning of the series. According to him, the work will take place slowly in all the planned locations and that there is no rush for completion.

“We have to be cautious and we have to be wise about when and how to get back,” commented the actor at the time. The expectations for the production are high, in view of the good reception that Rogue One had in a good part of the public.

Andor is just one of ten series involved in the Star Wars universe that were announced last year during Disney Investor Day. In addition to it, there are also Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka, Rangers of the New Republic and The Acolyte.

That way, we can only wait for more news!