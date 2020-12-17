Star Wars: Behind Scenes of the Andor TV Series Disney

The actor Diego Luna stars in a first trailer in the making of style of the new Star Wars series for Disney +, with a premiere scheduled for 2022.

Last Disney Investor Day 2020 left us with numerous news about the upcoming releases of both Star Wars and Marvel Studios for Disney +, confirming up to 20 new series from both franchises. And one of the unpublished advances was the first making of style trailer about Andor, one of the new Star Wars series already confirmed long ago and from which unpublished scenes of its production were seen through its protagonist, actor Diego Luna in the role of Cassian Andor.

Rogue One prequel miniseries

Thus, and through a first video preview of the start of the production of Andor, the actor and producer Diego Luna presents a first look at Andor, a series that has just started filming and which is scheduled to premiere on Disney + sometime in 2022. This new video (which you can see heading this news), does not offer any novelty at the plot level, although it does show several sets of sets and conceptual works of a series that will serve as a prequel to Rogue One, one of the spin-off films of Star Wars released in 2016 and inspired by the original trilogy of the saga.

“As you can see, we are preparing ourselves, we are building stages, rehearsing, training, trying on our outfits. We are preparing to get the best series possible. I am very excited to have the opportunity to explore Cassian; It’s great fun to go to a set based on something you like so much, ”says Diego Luna.

“I am focused on giving my best so that this project represents me, so that this project is a project with which I feel satisfied. And we are on the right track. I am surrounded by a wonderful team in front of and behind the camera and returning to a universe and a character that I have a lot of affection for ”, concludes the actor.

The cast is completed by Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgard, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller.



