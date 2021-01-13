Star Wars Battlefront II: minimum equirements to play

On the occasion of the gift of Epic Games for a week of the game, which is free in its computer version, we reviewed the system requirements.

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition is the free game on the Epic Games Store from this Thursday, January 14 until next January 21 at 4:59 p.m. (CET). The title of EA DICE, published years ago, has evolved over time and has greatly expanded its contents to become one of the most valued and played today by lovers of the saga.

His arrival at Epic Games after Steam places him again as great news on the PC scene. During this period we can get it for free and forever. These are the minimum and recommended requirements to play it on a computer.

As indicated on the Epic Games website, to play Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition on a computer we need the following features on our PC, so it is important to make sure of the minimum and recommended system characteristics so as not to have problems when executing it.

Ideally, you should have an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or equivalent with 16GB of RAM, but only for the recommended requirements. Here below we leave you everything in detail.

Apart from the single-player campaign, the bulk of content is sustained in multiplayer mode, especially alive in recent months thanks to updates and the studio’s effort to revitalize it.

Minimum PC requirements

Operating System: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10 64 bit

Processor: AMD FX-6350 or Intel Core i5 6600K

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics card: AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 2GB

DirectX: 11.0 compatible with graphics card or equivalent

Hard disk storage: 60 GB

Recommended Requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 64 bit or higher

Processor: AMD FX 8350 Wraith or Intel Core i7 6700 or better

RAM: 16 GB

Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB

DirectX: 11.1 compatible with graphics card or equivalent

Hard disk storage: 60 GB