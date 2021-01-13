Star Wars Battlefront II, free on the Epic Games Store: date

Epic Games continues its policy of at least one free video game every week and does so with one of the most complete Star Wars games to date.

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition is the new free game on the Epic Games Store for the period from January 14 to 21. A pleasant surprise for lovers of the saga originally created by George Lucas, they have a PC and are willing to immerse themselves in an exciting universe that has grown and evolved over the years. Because the story of Star Wars Battlefront II is one of overcoming; luckily, the current product is overwhelming in content… and it’s free. No small print.

Date, time and how to download Star Wars Battlefront II for free on PC

The first thing to keep in mind to download Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition is that you must do it between January 14 at 5:00 p.m. and January 21 at 4:59 p.m. From that date, the rotation will include another free game (or games, since many weeks more than one is given away) and this one will disappear. However, if you add it to your library you can now play it forever. Do not miss out!

This edition (valued at 39.99 euros) includes:

Basic game

Includes all free game updates that have already been released and those to come

Over 25 hero skins

Includes six legendary skins, plus skins for Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren inspired by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, available December 17

More than 125 soldier skins and reinforcements

Over 100 hero and soldier voice lines and gestures

Over 70 hero and soldier victory poses.