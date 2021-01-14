Star Wars: Battlefront II, free on Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store already offers Star Wars: Battlefront II completely free. The DICE shooter will be available for you to claim until January 21.

You can now download Star Wars: Battlefront II for free on the Epic Game Store for PC. The DICE shooter is available to get you at no additional cost, as part of the free games that the American company offers in its client. Remember that it seems to get him you will have a limited period of time. From today, January 14, until next January 21 at 17:00 CET, it will remain.

Star Wars: Battlefront II, what does the Celebration Edition include?

You should keep in mind that the Celebration Edition of Star Wars: Battlefront II is the basic edition of the game available at the moment. Therefore, the one that you will get for free. In front of the launch, from the beginning you will have the following elements unlocked:

The base game with all past and future free game updates.

Over 25 hero skins, including six legendary skins and additional skins for Rey, Finn and Kylo Ren inspired by Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker.

More than 125 soldier skins and reinforcements.

More than 100 voice lines and gestures heroes and soldiers.

More than 70 hero and soldier victory poses.

Once you claim it in your Epic Games Store account, it will be in your games library forever. You will compete with community players on Steam and Origin, as all three clients require an Electronic Arts account.