Star Wars Battlefront 2 Will Fix A Bug That Makes It Nearly Unplayable On PC

Star Wars Battlefront 2: The game’s multiplayer has been broken since October, but EA DICE has promised it’s working on a fix. PC players have complained about a bug that makes the multiplayer of Star Wars Battlefront 2 practically unplayable, the title developed by EA DICE for consoles and compatible. However, the error only occurs on computers, as the players themselves have been pointing out since last October. This problem has been accentuated over time, so the study has just confirmed that it is immersed in the development of a patch.

Kevin Johnson, one of the DICE community managers, has been in charge of giving the good news on the Reddit forums: “With the people who have just arrived at the office since last week, the progress has been understandably (and unfortunately) slow throughout the holidays. However, progress has been made towards a solution and will be corrected. We will keep you informed when we can.”

invincibility is the problem

This bug, which affects several multiplayer modes, causes players to be unable to reduce health below 1 HP in matches, which means that everyone is invincible. This completely alters the normal functioning of the game. The most curious? That the problem has worsened over time and that no clear reason has been found as to why it has occurred. Some claim that it is due to the action of hackers, but it is not officially confirmed.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It’s also backward compatible with next-gen consoles, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5. In addition to the multiplayer modes, the production of the creators of Battlefield 2042 includes a single player campaign, which allows you to enjoy a canon story set between episodes VI and VIII, that is, between the classic trilogy and the sequels.