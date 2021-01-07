Star Wars Battlefront 2 will be free in Epic Games

The Fortnite creators’ store will offer the Celebration Edition, which includes much of the post-launch downloadable content.

The Epic Games Store will travel to the galaxy far, far away to give away one of the newest games in the saga created by George Lucas. Just when the platform just offered Crying Suns, the store has revealed that Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition will be next. This edition was marketed to celebrate two years since its launch, so it includes much of the content that was released as DLC. The game will be available from January 14 at 5:00 PM CEST until January 21.

In Star Wars Battlefront 2, players can enjoy an entirely new story that is inserted into Disney canon. The game puts us in the shoes of Iden Versio, a soldier who served the Galactic Empire during the war against the rebels. She finds herself on Endor when the Second Death Star blows into a thousand pieces. The troops then learn of Emperor Palpatine’s passing, but the fighting has only just begun.

A story between movies

The campaign is set between Return of the Jedi (Episode VI) and The Force Awakens (Episode VII). EA DICE’s title serves as a link between two very different periods in the Star Wars chronology. The ashes of the Empire give rise to the First Order, which is reflected in the single-player campaign, which takes place at different times. In addition to well-known characters from the classic trilogy, Iden Versio will meet other members of the rebellion and resistance. The game works like a first-person shooter, although it does have moments when the camera is in the third person. There are also space battles and much more.

Beyond the campaign, Star Wars Battlefront 2 is a highly multiplayer focused video game. EA DICE and Lucasfilm collaborated to continue incorporating content from the new products, including Rogue One, Solo or the most recent chapters of the main saga.