Star Wars Battlefront 2 will be free at Epic Games

The Epic Games Store has just announced that Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition will be free from January 14 – next Thursday – and will be available for a week on the platform (until the 21st) so that players can rescue.

Currently, Crying Suns is the game available for free on the platform and continues this way until next Thursday (14), the date on which Star Wars Battlefront 2 enters the catalog.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is developed by EA DICE and features single-player and multiplayer game modes, including a campaign based on the franchise’s history and set between the films “Return of the Jedi” and “The Force Awakens”, which portrays the climax of the galactic civil war and the fall of the Empire.

To redeem the game is very simple, just access the Epic Games Store platform and scroll down to the “Free Game” tab, click on the title and confirm the purchase at no cost. Another option is to access Epic’s official website and redeem via the browser, but the game can only be downloaded through the platform.

Did you like the surprise that Epic Games prepared for next week? Comment with us in the comments section below!