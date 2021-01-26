Star Wars Battlefront 2 has been downloaded 19 million

Star Wars Battlefront 2 was released in November 2017, but its popularity continues to this day. The proof of this was that more than 19 million players redeemed the game in the period when it was free on the Epic Store exclusively in the PC version.

On Twitter, Eletronic Arts thanked the downloads and celebrated the brand. However, the game should not receive more new or additional content, since the company already works on other games in the saga, even if they are no longer an exclusive feature of the company.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 was launched surrounded by controversy. One of them was related to the “pay to win” system, since some characters were only possible to be acquired by spending real money on the game, generating criticism even from Disney (responsible for the saga’s copyright works). DICE, the game’s producer, made a major update and removed micro transactions.

Another controversy was related to the content of the game’s campaign. For many fans, besides being short, it was very poorly represented, which generated criticism from thousands of players. Now it remains to wait to see the reaction of those millions of players who purchased the title for free, i will play it for the first time.