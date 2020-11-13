Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Creative Director Leaves EA DICE

The galactic saga loses the creative director of Star Wars: Battlefront 2, the shooter developed by EA DICE for PS4, Xbox One and PC. This was announced by Dennis Brännvall himself on his personal Twitter account. The developer, who will leave the studio’s ranks at the end of the month, has recalled the moment when he arrived, back in 2012, shortly after the agreement between Lucas Film and Disney was closed. Then, the new owners announced that Electronic Arts would be the company in charge of publishing the next Star Wars games.

“I still remember when we got the Star Wars deal. The entire studio got goose bumps, tears of emotion. 8 years later the road has ended and I leave EA DICE at the end of the month. Thank you and may the force be with you, always ”, he wrote. Brännvall joined the studio in 2012 to work on Battlefield 4, but later went on to become a Battlefront designer. Since December 2019 he assumed the position of creative director of the second installment of this saga.

The first Star Wars games after the deal

Star Wars: Battlefront was marketed in 2015 as a completely online title. Two years later, EA released its sequel, already with a campaign mode and many new features compared to the original game. However, the title was caught up in the loot box controversy, giving it a very difficult start in the market. In fact, Electronic Arts changed its entire strategy regarding microtransactions following the criticism. Meanwhile, EA DICE did not stop working and transforming the video game, whose roadmap has already been concluded.

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 has been followed by two more video games. On the one hand, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the action title from Respawn Entertainment; on the other, Star Wars Squadrons, the space battles game from EA Motive Studios.




