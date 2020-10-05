Star Wars: Baby Yoda and Anakin Skywalker The Same?

According to a new theory, the cute Baby Yoda was created the same way Anakin Skywalker was. The start of the season 2 of The Mandalorian on Disney + is fast approaching, which has already started to inspire many theories among fans of the Star Wars spin-off.

At the heart of a hypothesis shared on the famous social networks Reddit: the birth, or rather creation, of Baby Yoda. The hyper cute little creature does not seem to have revealed all its secrets yet and continues to intrigue viewers of The Mandalorian. According to the theory, the latter would have come into the world the same way Anakin Skywalker did. Either it is the result of a manipulation of the Force.

Anakin Skywalker is a child without a father. Her mother, Shmi Skywalker, said she woke up one day pregnant. There are currently three major theories surrounding the creation of Anakin. The first two suggest that Palpatine or Plagueis manipulated the Force in order to create it. The third assumes instead that the Force created Anakin on its own, in order to counter the future plans of the Sith Lords. According to the theory on Baby Yoda, the latter would have been created by Master Yoda himself, in order to counterbalance the imbalance caused by the birth of Anakin. In other words, the Jedi decided to create a being of the same species as him in order to rebalance the Force. Perhaps the new season of The Mandalorian will provide answers. Either way, Baby Yoda or not, that didn’t stop Anakin Skywalker from fulfilling his destiny and killing Darth Sidious in Return of the Jedi.



