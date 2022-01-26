Star Wars: Anthony Daniels Will Repeat As C3P0 In Another Project Of The Saga

Star Wars: The actor, who has played the protocol droid since the classic trilogy, has uploaded a photo in which he makes it clear that he does not hang the cables. Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith were filmed at Ealing Studios, precisely the place where Anthony Daniels, C3P0 in the galaxy far, far away, has chosen to photograph himself. Although at first glance some may think that it is not for Star Wars, the hashtags that accompany the capture make it clear that yes, the protocol droid will be back with the actor who has embodied it from the beginning.

Of course, Daniels has not released a pledge about the project in which he will participate. He appears in a motion capture session, wearing the classic suit dotted for digital effects. Star Wars: Droids is confirmed on the horizon, but the premiere of the second season of La Remesa Mala, the animated fiction designed as a spin-off of The Clone Wars, is also pending.

CRP0 was manufactured in republican times

The times in which CRP0 can make an appearance are varied, since he is a droid made by Anakin Skywalker when he was just a child. He accompanied Obi-Wan Kenobi, Padmé Amidala, and Luke’s father as they traveled the galaxy. In imperial times, without the memory of the past, he did it in the company of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Leia Organa. At the fall of the Galactic Empire, he continued to be associated with the Rebellion (or the Resistance) and with the heroes of old.

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett has just released the fifth episode of the series. In spring we will see the Bad Shipment and later Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, The Mandalorian 3 and Ashoka.

CRP0 is operational in all of these timelines, unlike in The Acolyte period, set in the final years of the so-called High Republic. In which one(s) will it appear? Time to time.