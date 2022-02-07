Star Wars: Andor Will Have A Second Season

Star Wars: Actor Stellan Skarsgård reveals that Disney and Lucasfilm have ordered a new season of the series, which will begin filming in the fall. From Lucasfilm they have not officially confirmed whether or not there will be a second season of Star Wars: Andor, a series that will work as a plot prequel to Rogue One and that will once again feature Diego Luna in the role of Cassian Andor. Stellan Skarsgård, one of the great stars of the series, has gone out of his way and has confirmed that there will be a second season. According to the actor, filming is planned for next fall.

“We have started filming [Dune: Part 2] in July. And then in the fall it’s time for the second season of Star Wars: Andor”, revealed the actor in an interview with the Swedish medium Dagens Nyheter. On the release date he has not been able to specify anything, but the first season does not yet have a specific date. “I don’t know when it’s going to start broadcasting. It will take some time so that there is not too much time between the first and second seasons.”

Upcoming Star Wars series

Star Wars: Andor will debut sometime in 2022, but as of yet Lucasfilm has not finalized a specific date. It is also not known exactly when Obi-Wan Kenobi will arrive, one of the most anticipated products by fans of the galactic saga. In the absence of an episode for The Book of Boba Fett to close the season (or the series, it is not known if there will be a second), the next thing is the second season of The Bad Shipment, which will arrive on Disney + in the spring.

There are many rumors about the future of Star Wars on television, although there are several confirmed projects: Ahsoka, the second spin-off of The Mandalorian, will premiere after the third season of the main series. Meanwhile, The Acolyte is the first real-action fiction set in the High Republic. This new era takes place centuries before the events narrated in the movies.