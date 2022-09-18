Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Wants the Series to Become an “Entry Point” for New Fans

“Star Wars: Andor” made a splash in the time leading up to its upcoming premiere, and one little thing was on the tips of many languages: what should viewers watch, read, play, etc., so that they know what’s going on in the new series? Well, if showrunner Tony Gilroy has something to say about it, it shouldn’t cause much concern. But this does not mean that the fans will be the only ones who will immediately feel at home.

At a recent press conference for Andor (via The Direct), Gilroy said a few confident words about who this show was created for. While he had a lot to say about what fans can expect, he also added a little addition about the newcomers. “This could be the entry point to Star Wars,” Gilroy said. “You can watch our 24 episodes, it can be your entrance. We’re doing a show that doesn’t require any prior knowledge to participate in.” A surprise, of course, but a pleasant one.

While this is a bold statement, Gilroy went on to explain that he hopes Andor will be able to welcome new fans while still satisfying veterans. However, he understands that this is not so easy to do, even if Andor may already have more opportunities for this than other Star Wars projects. “And this is a game,” he continued. “Can we satisfy, electrify and excite loyal fans, and can we, at the same time, bring something so emotionally intense and seemingly so true, and the smallest domestic dramas, and the smallest interpersonal relationships that fall out in the midst of epic, tectonic, revolutionary, historical moments when do people have to make important decisions? Can we attract another audience that is also interested in this? Can we combine these two things together? That’s what we’re trying to do.”

It probably helps that the story of Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna, still remains relevant in our time. Whether from a political or personal point of view, there are a lot of plot moves and elements that continue to sound pretty close to a lot of people. “This is a story that I would like to tell my children… my friends,” Gilroy continued, discussing Andor’s comprehensive history. “This is a story that I would like to see as an audience… Because of where we live, I always think, and again, that’s why we have to be so real, because it doesn’t matter that we pretend to be in a galaxy far, far away. This story matters today in the world we live in, you know? Otherwise, I wouldn’t care. And I’ve always seen that potential in this story.”

Gilroy has previously said that Andor’s story may well challenge fans’ understanding of the “Star Wars” canon. Something that’s ready to make a difference certainly sounds like a good starting point for newcomers, especially because it could end up putting seasoned “Star Wars” fans on an equal footing with those who know nothing about the franchise. Add analogies to the current political and social climate, and it sounds like a recipe for success.

A show that many call a spy thriller, Andor seems ready to become one of the most interesting embodiments of the “Star Wars” formula. We hope that the risks Gilroy and his team are taking will eventually pay off. This may be exactly the shake-up that is needed to keep things fresh in a galaxy far, far away.

The premiere of the first three episodes of Andor will take place on September 21, 2022 on Disney Plus.