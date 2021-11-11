Star Wars: Andor Confirms Its Premiere Window In 2022

Star Wars: The serialized prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has been filmed throughout this year. The filming of Star Wars: Andor concluded weeks ago, but the series will still be made to be expected. During the presentation of Disney’s financial results, the company has dropped the premiere window of this fiction, which works as a plot prequel to Rogue One, the film that tells how the rebel forces took over the plans for the Star of death. Diego Luna, who will once again play Cassian Andor, will return to the screens in 2022. And now we have an even more specific release window.

Christine McCarthy, Disney CFO, has confirmed that Star Wars: Andor will debut on Disney Plus during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. That is, the date corresponds to the second half of next year, between July and September possibly. At the moment, they have not offered a more specific date.

An agenda full of series

With all the series based on Star Wars that are underway, the schedule seems tight, because several of them have already been shot or are in the process of filming. The Book of Boba Fett, whose trailer we were able to enjoy recently, will begin its journey this December 29. Later, it will be the turn of Obi-Wan Kenobi, whose filming has also come to an end. The Mandalorian season 3 is undated, but it is assumed that it will not be ready until the end of the year.

During Disney Plus Day (Friday, November 12) it is possible that some of these products will be shown for the first time, although at the moment there is no official confirmation, beyond a documentary about Boba Fett. You can read all the news in MeriStation, also about cinematographic products. Star Wars: Rogue Squadron is known to have delayed its production due to scheduling problems with its director, Patty Jenkins, but a new film set in the High Republic or Old Republic is now rumored.