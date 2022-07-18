Star Wars Already Has the Perfect Solution for Amazing New Movies

As the Star Wars franchise progresses, one of the best sources of inspiration for new shows and movies is content that has already been created but discarded. With the conclusion of the “Skywalker Saga” in Star Wars, more and more attention is being paid to the events that took place between these films. For example, “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett” occurred after “Return of the Jedi”, but before “The Force Awakens”. Most recently, Obi-Wan Kenobi depicted the activities of a former Jedi master in exile between “Revenge of the Sith” and “New Hope”. The animated series “Star Wars” began to explore such periods even earlier and covered large time intervals. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” mostly took place between “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith”, covering all the Clone Wars. Also, “Star Wars: Rebels” followed the early days of the Uprising to “A New Hope.”

By contrast, the most successful single Star Wars film, Rogue One: Star Wars: Stories, focused on one major event. Set just before the start of New Hope, Rogue One tells the story of the rebels who stole the Death Star blueprints and eventually saved the Rebellion by sacrificing themselves. It is noteworthy that “Rogue One” was based on the screensaver of “New Hope”. One sentence inspired the creation of the entire film, which has now even become the basis for the upcoming spin-off series “Andor” about the rebel Cassian Andor.

Based on the success of Rogue One, Star Wars already has the perfect place to find the next stories it has to tell: famous initial crawling movies. Throughout the Skywalker saga, each movie began with an intro or a few short paragraphs to set the premise of the story against the backdrop of the stars. The events mentioned in these initial crawls can inspire the creation of more films about major events or even TV shows about many minor events. This will allow Star Wars to continue to expand its universe and explore popular characters.

The best stories from the next “Star Wars” have already been on the screen

One of the best stories that Star Wars could expand on is the return of Emperor Palpatine to Star Wars: Skywalker. Sunrise”. Unbeknownst to many Star Wars fans, Fortnite X Star Wars, an online event within the Fortnite video game, featured a broadcast of Palpatine announcing his return. In Star Wars: Skywalker. Although Palpatine’s survival has been explained using clones in various Star Wars books and blog posts, this has never been described in the Skywalker Saga. To compensate for Palpatine’s sudden return, Star Wars could create a movie based on Skywalker’s screensaver. Sunrise”. This could better explain how Palpatine survived after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and bring his broadcast to the screen for Star Wars viewers who don’t play Fortnite.

In addition, the opening statement of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” mentions many major events on which a movie or TV series could be made. After the destruction of his Jedi Academy, Luke Skywalker disappeared, leaving behind pieces of the map to find him. In his absence, the First Order came to power and began to create a new empire. To protect the Republic, Leia Organa became a rebel again, founding the Resistance. While all of these events are vital to the Star Wars sequel trilogy, none of them have ever been fully shown on screen. Portraying these events would give Star Wars an opportunity to better prepare The Force Awakens and explore how these events affected the relationships between the main characters such as Luke, Leia, Han Solo and Kylo Ren. Many of the opening clips in the Skywalker saga reference battles and power changes like these that could be adapted into new Star Wars shows and movies without breaking the canon.