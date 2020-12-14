Star Wars: Ahsoka Tano will have its own series.

Rosario Dawson will star in her own series as Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan for Disney + as part of new projects in the series.

The recent Disney Investor Day 2020 event left us with numerous news about the upcoming Star Wars and Marvel Studios projects for Disney +, presenting up to 20 new series between both franchises for the coming years. And one of the most anticipated was none other than Ahsoka Tano’s own series after her live action presentation in the second season of The Mandalorian as actress Rosario Dawson.

Limited series starring Rosario Dawson

Thus, a rumor that had been sounding for months has finally been confirmed and that pointed to a series of its own for such a beloved Star Wars character born of animation and that has now moved to real action, debuting in The Mandalorian to move on have your own series.

From Disney they point out that “after making her long awaited live-action debut in The Mandalorian, the story of Ahsoka Tano, written by Dave Filoni, will continue in a limited series starring Rosario Dawson and produced by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau. It has also been confirmed that it will be on the same timeline as The Mandalorian, so it would not be unreasonable to think of a new crossover between series, perhaps with Mando, this time, as a guest star.

Of course, at the moment there is no more official information about it beyond the logo that you can see below; With no approximate release date, the synopsis or plot or the number of episodes has not transcended either. Ahsoka Tano’s series was presented alongside a large number of new projects from the Star Wars saga for Disney + such as Rangers of the New Republic, The Bad Batch, Andor, Lando or Rogue Squadron.

The third season The Mandalorian already has an approximate release date confirmed and will run until 2022 due to a small delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which has slightly delayed its post-production.



