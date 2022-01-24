Star Wars: Ahsoka Adds A New Star To Her Cast

Star Wars: Ahsoka: The second spin-off of The Mandalorian incorporates Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who will play a still unknown character. The Book of Boba Fett has already aired its first four episodes on Disney+ (three are still left), but the future of Star Wars continues with new series on the horizon. Ahsoka, the second spin-off of The Mandalorian, will be one of the next fictions to expand the universe of the galactic saga. Through The Hollywood Reporter we have learned that Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Death Proof) has been the new addition to the series.

The actress, who has participated in projects such as The Ring 2, Final Destination 3 or Fargo, will accompany Rosario Dawson, the interpreter who brings Ahsoka Tano to life. Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader in the prequels, will be back twice as he is also part of the Obi-Wan Kenobi cast.

Anakin’s Padawan Returns

Ahsoka is the apprentice of Anakin Skywalker, a character created for the animated series The Clone Wars who has finally made the leap to live action in The Mandalorian. The former member of the Jedi left the Order after she was wrongfully accused of murder. Although the situation was cleared up and she was acquitted, the young woman lost trust in her superiors.

After Emperor Palpatine issued Order 66, Ahsoka nearly perished before his former allies in the war against the Separatists. She managed to escape with Maul, an ancient Sith who was betrayed by Darth Sidious and left to his fate. Years later, the Jedi collaborates with the rebels to combat the imperial tyranny.

Little or nothing is known about the plot of Star Wars: Ahsoka. The series will begin filming this spring in Los Angeles, although a more specific date has not yet been announced. Regarding its premiere, it is expected to arrive after the third season of The Mandalorian.