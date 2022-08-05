“Star Wars” Actually Predicted Disney’s Own Fate Years Before

While Disney acquired Lucasfilm and the Star Wars franchise back in 2012, one comedian hilariously predicted a Disney purchase a few years before. Originally conceived as a funny satire on the huge influence of the Walt Disney Company as a whole, re-reading an old comic parody of “Star Wars” is now much funnier. A short story mocking Emperor Palpatine and the Death Star, presented in the cult anthology series “Star Wars: Stories” by Dark Horse, finds a new depth of hilarious irony.

“A Death Star is Born”, written by writer Kevin Rubio and artist Lucas Marangon, is a short story published in 2000 in the magazine “Star Wars: Stories #4”, published by Dark Horse Comics. The comic features Grand Moff Tarkin meeting with Emperor Palpatine to get approval for the construction of the Death Star, and is a non-canonical and more humorous take on the alleged encounter. While the story is a collection of amusing references to Palpatine’s Imperial Palace on Coruscant, one Easter egg in particular carries an unintended layer of fun that will only be realized more than a decade later.

Related: “Star Wars” Brings back the Planet Killer Superweapon to Canon

At the beginning of the story, Darth Vader accompanies Grand Moff Tarkin and his fellow designers to the throne room of the Emperor. When they enter and greet Palpatine, large red banners with the symbol of the Galactic Empire are flying on the walls in the reception room. However, Marangon added a funny reference to the Walt Disney Company and its ubiquitous Mickey Mouse mascot.

Initially, the joke was simple: Mickey’s ears imply that the Empire has a lot in common with the corporate giant that is Disney (which also has significant influence on a large scale). However, it’s even funnier to read this story now, given Disney’s purchase of the intellectual property of Star Wars, which ironically proves the joke’s meaning goes beyond what was probably intended back in 2000. When the Empire came to power and took over the entire galaxy, Disney continued to grow and expand, acquiring and absorbing more and more objects over the years, such as Pixar, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm.

This Easter egg is quite small and is one of many mentions in the story described in this single issue of Star Wars: Stories. Although it was originally a simple joke about Disney, it’s quite funny to see how this joke has gained new depth thanks to the continuation of corporate America. So this Star Wars comic is ironically a perfect example, proving the value that can still be found in old stories published before Disney acquired intellectual property.