Star Wars: 10 Video Game Characters To Appear in Live Action

When Episode IV: A New Hope first hit theaters, no one was anticipating how Star Wars would come to dominate not only the film industry, but also television, toys, novels, comic books, and video games too.

As per the latter, there have been over a hundred different titles released. Some of these games are adaptations of the films. Others are original stories that helped expanded the vast galaxy far, far away. All the games are packed with interesting and exciting characters fans would love to see cross into live-action – or at least into animated series. Whether they’re still locked in the Expanded Universe or not, these characters specifically would make excellent additions to any of the upcoming movies and TV shows.

Cal Kestis

Cal Kestis is the star of the immensely popular Jedi: Fallen Order and its recently revealed sequel, Jedi: Survivor, voiced and modeled on Cameron Monaghan. He is a former Jedi padawan who was able to survive Order 66. He spent years as a scrapper on the planet Bracca until Inquisitors arrived and began hunting him. His journey brought him face-to-face with Darth Vader, which was one of his best fights in Star Wars video games.

Cal is a character many Star Wars fans would love to see in live-action. While he headlines his own titles in video games, he could do just as much on the TV front. Frankly, it wouldn’t be that surprising to learn of a Disney+ series featuring Cal, as long as he brings his trusty droid, BD-1 with him.

Revan

When the Expanded Universe was established, many avid Knights of the Old Republic fans were dismayed to learn the popular game had been de-canonized, and Revan along with it. He was a young Jedi wishing to put an end to the bloody Mandalorian Wars. He went against the wishes of the Jedi Council and joined the Galactic Republic’s army, but he fell to the dark side to become the sith lord, Darth Revan.

He was actually going to appear in the Mortis arc of The Clone Wars, but his scene was deleted. If it had stayed he would officially be canon, though in the same boat as Darth Bane – a great character with a fantastic history boiled down to a small cameo. Revan is probably the character fans would want to see in live-action more than the rest, and if he ever would appear, surely he’d be classified as one of the most powerful dark-side users.

Iden Versio

Although the recent Battlefront games have been pretty divisive, the story element in Battlefront II is its saving grace. In it, players become Iden Versio, leader of the Imperial Special Forces unit, Inferno Squad. While it might be jarring to play as one of the bad guys, she eventually transitions to reject the Empire and join the Rebel Alliance. Iden then went on to participate in the Battle of Jakku – the decisive last battle that put an end to the Empire.

Depending on when the movie takes place, she’d be a welcome sight in Rogue Squadron, and Janina Gavankar could reprise. Alternatively, she could come into play over the three decades between Episode VI: Return of the Jedi and Episode VII: The Force Awakens. This could find her crossing paths with the Mandalorian, Ahsoka, or in the recently announced Skeleton Crew.

Kyle Katarn

Another fantastic character lost in Star Wars Legends is Kyle Katarn, the protagonist of several much-loved 90’s games. His story takes place following Episode VI: Return of the Jedi and found him defecting from the Empire to the New Republic. Kyle also discovered his Force sensitivity and went on to train as a Jedi, rising to the rank of Master and eventually joining the new High Council alongside Luke.

Since his story was effectively erased, this leaves a blank slate for creators to play with. He could’ve been one of the names written on the wall in Obi-Wan Kenobi like other Legends characters, or he could also be incorporated into the timeline of The Mandalorian, though that would raise the question as to his longevity in the galaxy if he’s also a Jedi.

Bastila Shan

Opposite Revan as one of the integral characters in Knights of the Old Republic is Bastila Shan. When he returned leading an army of Sith, she was quick to respond and try to stop him. Bastila was instrumental in returning him to the light and they even started a family together.

If Revan were to appear in live-action, Bastila should too. At the very least, her history should be acknowledged and canonized. She has the unique ability known as battle meditation which creates an aura of high morale around her. That’s far from the most cinematic Force power, but there’s surely a way to make it work.

Cere Junda

There’s not a weak character in Jedi: Fallen Order, but Cere Junda is still definitely one of the best. She’s a former Jedi Knight who in the aftermath of Order 66 was tortured and severed her connection to the Force. Her padawan, Trilla, fell to the dark side and became one of the Inquisitors. However, after locating Cal Kestis, her hope for a new Jedi Order was restored.

She would also make for a great addition to the live-action. Her origins and time in hiding are ripe for exploration. Alternatively, these would be good additions to the animated side in something like The Bad Batch.

Starkiller

Before the Inquisitors, Darth Vader once had a special apprentice by the name of Galen Marek AKA Starkiller. The Force Unleashed series were an epic endeavor in Star Wars video games and their influence can still be felt years later. In fact, the moment in episode 5 of Obi-Wan Kenobi when Darth Vader stops a ship from leaving is taken right from those games. In this case, however, Starkiller was able to bring down an entire Star Destroyer.

Fans would greatly appreciate being able to revisit the character and get more Sam Witwer in the franchise, who’s also epically voiced Maul, Dooku, and Emperor Palpatine over the years. Frankly, he could be inserted anywhere, even as far back as The Acolyte by altering aspects of his origins – or even in upcoming canon video games.

HK-47

There is some stiff competition when it comes to the best droids in the Star Wars franchise. Of course, there’s R2-D2, BB8, and C-3PO. However, HK-47, the assassin droid from Knights of the Old Republic, gives them a run for their money. It was first created by Darth Revan to hunt down his enemies in secret, but eventually, its memory was wiped. Nevertheless, master and creation reunited, and HK-47 helped Revan in defeating Malak.

HK-47 stands apart from other droids for its polarizing, emotionless personality. It could make for a humorous companion like K-2SO, and it definitely would be able to help in any battle.

Titan Squadron

One of the most recent entries among Star Wars video games is Squadrons. It is set following the destruction of Alderaan in Episode IV: A New Hope and actually allows players to play as part of both the Rebel Alliance and the Empire. As per the latter, the protagonist joins up with Titan Squadron, a group dof TIE fighter pilots commended by Terisa Kerill. Importantly, they went up against Hera Syndulla’s fleet at times.

Syndulla is already set to premiere in live-action in Ahsoka – though she also has a good chance at being in Rogue Squadron in some capacity. The same goes for Titan Squadron. They’d make for some interesting adversaries, especially if their perspective is shown rather than being the nameless TIE fighter pilot.

Kreia

Kreia is a very mysterious figure in Star Wars non-canon. She was a Jedi Master who sought a full understanding of the Force but in ways that didn’t align with the Jedi Order. She fell to the dark side to become Darth Traya and study its mysteries, which then brought her to meet Revan. She went on to create her own short-lived Sith Empire.

She is such a unique character, the live-action franchise would benefit from her presence. She could be introduced in The Acolyte, which is supposedly delving into the dark side like no other project has done yet.