“Star Wars”: 10 characters of the sequel trilogy and their greatest achievement

The Star Wars sequel trilogy united a new cast of characters with those from the original films in order to save the galaxy far, far way once more. Over the span of three films, each of these characters was pushed to their very limit, encountering challenges the likes of which they had never seen before.

Although heroism is celebrated at even the smallest level, it is the great feats of courage and strength that are often most remembered. As such, there remains a singular moment in the lives of each main character in the sequel trilogy that marks the exact occasion in which they became the galactic legends that will be remembered throughout history.

Admiral Holdo – Destroying The First Order Flagship

Laura Dern’s Admiral Amilyn Holdo may not be the most popular new character to come out of The Last Jedi, but she certainly made a name for herself during her final scene in the film. After the Resistance is cornered by the First Order fleet, Holdo makes a bold play to give her comrades a chance to escape, using her own ship to destroy a First Order flagship.

Holdo’s heroic efforts, though ending in her death, vindicated her in the eyes of Poe Dameron and the audience, who had been led to believe that she was a traitor until that point. Her sacrifice also allowed the Resistance an opportunity to fight another day, all thanks to one woman who was willing to lay down her life for a worthy cause.

Leia Organa – Building The Resistance

General Leia Organa proved to be one of the most important legacy characters to return to the Star Wars sequel trilogy, as her efforts were the last thing left to protect the galaxy after the fall of the New Republic. Knowing beforehand the true danger that the First Order posed to the galaxy, Leia built the Resistance from the ground up.

Though the rise of the Resistance is not depicted in the films, other Star Wars media shows the struggle that Leia endured in order to get her operation up and running. Facing scrutiny and a lack of funding from the New Republic, the fact that Leia was able to sustain a working army in the face of the First Order’s rise is truly remarkable.

Snoke – Destroying The New Republic

Supreme Leader Snoke, portrayed by Andy Serkis, is the initial Big Bad of the sequel trilogy, until his death at the hands of Kylo Ren. Before that, however, Snoke pulled off a feat that few others ever had in the history of the galaxy by toppling an entire governmental system in one fell swoop. His Starkiller Base managed to destroy the seat of the New Republic’s governance, effectively ending its reign.

Snoke’s contributions to the sequel trilogy may have been limited, but they were certainly memorable. He accomplished something that even Palpatine never did, bringing an entire government crumbling. While Snoke’s future plans never came to fruition, he undoubtedly had dastardly designs for the remaining planets in the galaxy.

Luke Skywalker – Facing Down The First Order

Luke Skywalker’s character arc is one of the best aspects of The Last Jedi, as he goes from a surly exiled Jedi to the hero that he had once been. This arc comes to its climax when Luke selflessly musters his last strength to project an image of himself before the full might of the First Order, giving the remaining Resistance fighters a chance to escape with their lives.

This scene is made even better by Luke’s insistence that he would perform no such action earlier in the film. However, thanks to emotional prodding from Rey and some advice from the deceased Master Yoda, Luke reversed his position just in time to once more live up to his reputation as the galaxy’s greatest hero.

Han Solo – Redeeming Ben

Han Solo may have met an early demise in The Force Awakens, but his work in the sequel trilogy was far from finished. A vision of the late Han to his son Ben occurred at just the right moment to convince the former Sith Lord to turn from the Dark Side and once again adopt the Jedi teachings his uncle had intended to instill within him.

Han may have never had a way with words, but he certainly knew the perfect things to say to get through to his own son. Whether this apparition was on behalf of the Force itself or merely a hallucination within Ben’s own mind remains unclear, yet its ramifications changed the very fate of the one-time Sith Lord.

Palpatine – Building The Final Order

Sheev Palpatine made his startling return in The Rise of Skywalker as the sequel trilogy’s ultimate villain. Upon his revival, it is revealed that Palpatine had spent the last few decades building up a war fleet known as the Final Order, which had the capability of wreaking destruction upon the entire galaxy.

Though it is unclear exactly how Palpatine managed to build and staff an entire fleet of Star Destroyers, he must be given credit for the sheer scale of his Final Order. The Emperor’s final contingency had the power to wipe out anyone that dissented to his rule and could have brought about destruction hitherto undreamt of had he not been stopped by his own granddaughter.

Ben Solo – Killing Snoke

Ben Solo, also known as Kylo Ren, learned the ways of the Dark Side from the evil Supreme Leader Snoke. However, after participating in Snoke’s plan to capture Rey, Ben turned against his former master, killing him. This moment established Kylo Ren as one of the most powerful Sith Lords in the franchise before his eventual redemption in the next film.

This moment may not have been the beginning of Ben’s return to the Light Side as Rey had hoped, but it certainly signified the start of a new era in his life. Never again would Ben Solo answer to a higher power that sought to manipulate him. Instead, he fought and killed anyone that would get in his way, taking control of the First Order as its new Supreme Leader.

Finn – Defeating Phasma

Former First Order Stormtrooper Finn struggled to find his place in the galaxy after defecting to the Resistance. In The Last Jedi, he comes up against his former commanding officer, Captain Phasma. The two duel aboard the crumbling First Order flagship, with Finn eventually killing his opponent.

Finn’s story could have been altered forever had this fight ended differently, but instead, he brings his arc throughout the last two films to a turning point as he fully embraces his place as “rebel scum.” His battle with Phasma ended the villain’s reign of terror within the First Order, making the organization just a bit weaker for the conflict ahead.

Poe Dameron – Blowing Up Starkiller Base

Poe Dameron has always been an impressive leader among the Resistance, but he proves this in true heroic fashion during the climactic battle in The Force Awakens. Running point during the Resistance attack on Starkiller Base, Poe lands the fatal blows that wipe out the weapon of mass destruction, thereby saving the galaxy.

Poe is truly one of the most valuable members of the Resistance army, whose contributions to their conflict against the First Order must be understated. By destroying Starkiller base, Poe places himself in the same position as Anakin and Luke Skywalker, who themselves saved the galaxy by destroying weapons of mass destruction before they could wreak more havoc throughout the galaxy.

Rey – Destroying Palpatine

As the protagonist of the sequel trilogy, it fell upon Rey’s shoulders to take out the franchise’s Big Bad, her own grandfather Sheev Palpatine. In a thrilling final battle that forced Rey to channel the power of dozens of long-deceased Jedi, she finally defeated the villainous Palpatine, destroying him, and the Sith, once and for all.

In this climactic moment, Rey became one with “all the Jedi,” hearing the voices of Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, Luke Skywalker, and more as she rose to the occasion and destroyed the greatest evil the galaxy had ever known, vanquishing Palpatine’s evil forever.