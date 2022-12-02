Star Trek’s Ronnie Cox Reveals How Captain Jellicoe’s Memes Prompted Him to Reprise the Role of The Next Generation For Prodigy

Star Trek: Prodigy initially stunned fans when it was revealed that he had brought Kate Mulgrew back to the franchise as Katherine Janeway, and slowly but surely more Trek stars appeared to share their talents with the surprisingly deep animated series. Among them are such iconic characters as actor Billy Campbell, who recently reprised his role as Okona, and actor Ronnie Cox as Admiral Jellicoe. Cox returned to voicing Jellicoe 20 years after playing the character in The Next Generation, and according to his conversation with CinemaBlend, memes played a role in this.

I had the opportunity to talk to Ronnie Cox, and just as many were intrigued by the reasons for Kate Mulgrew’s return to Star Trek decades later, I wondered what the motives for Cox’s return were. Unlike Mulgrew, Cox’s Edward Jellicoe was only featured in the classic two-part series The Next Generation, Chain of Command, before he reprised the role in Prodigy. Cox has done a lot in his career, so I asked what motivated him to return to Trek and help create more stories for Jellico:

I liked playing Jellicoe… People either love him or hate him from when he was still in TNG. And either they think he’s the best captain in the world, or the worst guy because of his style and what he did… Over the years with all the Jellicoe memes and comics, he became such a cult character that when they approached me about repeating it, it was just intriguing, so I said: “Of course. Let’s do it.’

Star Trek fans have heard before that their passion can lead to something, and Ronnie Cox proved it again. Heated debates among fans of the “Next Generation” have been going on for many years about whether Captain Jellicoe was a good captain or whether absolutely the worst played a role in his return, which is quite funny.

The actor also mentioned memes made about Captain Jellicoe, which became a factor in his return to Star Trek: Prodigy, which should please fans of the Track, such as @STDeltaShift, who created many popular memes about Jellicoe on the web. It turns out that Ronnie Cox knows about a huge number of Jellico memes and apparently loves the bad joke/pun format very much, given his response when I confirmed that memes played a role in his comeback:

Yes, in any case, this is exactly what I need for humor. I told someone earlier that I like to PUNISH people.

So far, Admiral Jellicoe, played by Ronnie Cox, has only appeared on screen in Star Trek: Prodigy, but he was enough to become a thorn in Vice Admiral Janeway’s side. In the November 24 episode, titled “The Masquerade,” Jellicoe denied Janeway’s quest for a Protostar in order to jeopardize Starfleet’s negotiations with the Romulans, and told her to destroy the ship if the Romulans captured it.

Fans can make their own decision on whether Jellicoe was a good admiral by making a decision on the rules, and I hope Prodigy will provide its viewers with more content to draw some definitive conclusions about Cox’s character in the coming episodes.

Star Trek: Prodigy is booming at the end of the first season, and the stakes are higher than ever. Viewers watching on a Paramount+ subscription recently learned that Ensign Trilla Asencia was actually a Wow N’akat operative sent back in time to help bring back the Protostar. Since she works alongside the Soothsayer, there is a chance that they will eventually be able to succeed in their plot to destroy Starfleet.

Watch new episodes of “Star Trek: The Prodigy” on Thursdays on Paramount+ (opens in a new tab). With so many new Trek shows on the horizon, it’s time for everyone who has fallen behind to catch up this holiday season and enjoy having classic actors back in the franchise.