Star Trek: Voyager’s Kate Mulgrew Gives a Great Response to Viral Fans Worried About Her Visit to the Janeway Monument

There are various monuments to Star Trek in the United States, and all of them glorify the franchise and its characters in some unique way. For example, in Bloomington, Indiana, there is a bust of Catherine Janeway from Voyager, which perpetuates the memory of one of the most iconic captains in the history of Starfleet. However, not everyone is a fan of the statue, and after one interested citizen expressed his opinion about visiting the statue by actress Janeway Kate Mulgrew, she shared a great response.

Kate Mulgrew recently announced that she will visit the statue of Captain Janeway in October, which understandably attracted the attention of people living in the area. One fan, in particular, wrote to a local newspaper explaining why they find it problematic to install a statue of Janeway in the character’s hometown centuries before her birth:

A concerned Indiana resident who wants to protect the timeline.

It’s a rude decision to actively work to prevent the future Catherine Janeway and the Voyager crew from accidentally traveling to the Delta Quadrant centuries from now, but I understand why this is necessary. Of course, it took Voyager seven years to return to Earth after it was transported to the other side of the galaxy, but there were also positive moments. Among other things, “Seven of Nine” eventually integrated into human society—and will presumably join Starfleet in the third season of “Star Trek: Picard” (which will be filled with amazing things).

I believe that as the actress who played Catherine Janeway, Kate Mulgrew takes some responsibility for any future-changing events that may occur. Fortunately, she is already aware and, having published an article on Twitter, promised that she and others are monitoring the situation and keeping it under control:

I solemnly promise not to cause any temporary anomalies when I visit my statue in Bloomington this October. @JanewayCollect1 is on alert and ready to handle any emergency loops before they happen.

Assuming that Kate Mulgrew and The Janeway Collective (the group responsible for the statue) carry out due diligence, then her visit on Sunday, October 23, should pass without incident. Personally, I wouldn’t be upset if we had some sort of first contact with other life forms on that fateful day, although I suppose wishing for first contact decades before the actual date in Star Trek lore could be just as destructive as letting the future Catherine see her statue (The First contact also dealt with time travel).

I think I’ll just settle for a super cool moment when my favorite Trek actress sees her character’s statue for the first time. Nevertheless, it should be a cool day for fans, and maybe it will even cause enough excitement from fans to convince Paramount+ to make a Voyager movie.

Watch Kate Mulgrew as Katherine Janeway, streaming “Star Trek: Voyager” and “Prodigy” (of which Mulgrew felt obligated to be a part) on Paramount+. There are many upcoming Trek shows to look forward to, including the second half of Prodigy Season 1, which will appear later in 2022. Be sure to keep an eye on her appearance, especially if you are a fan of Janeway and Chekotai reveals.