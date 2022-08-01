Star Trek Vet Whoopi Goldberg Shares Heartfelt Response to Nichelle Nichols’ Death on View

July 2022 came to a rather sad end when three icons of the entertainment world passed away. The winner of the Emmy and Grammy Awards and the voice star of The Little Mermaid, Pat Carroll, has died at the age of 95, and the legendary great NBA player Bill Russell has died at the age of 88. Star Trek trailblazer Nichelle Nichols, who died of a heart attack at the age of 89, also died over the weekend. , which prompted many Trek fans to share kind words in honor of the heroine Uhura and her groundbreaking work. Moderator of the View and a Star Trek veteran: The Next Generation’s Whoopi Goldberg took the time during Monday morning’s episode to pay tribute to Nichols for being such an inspiration.

About halfway through the August 1 episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg and her panelists—Joy Behar, Sarah Haines and guest host Ana Navarro—reflected on the aforementioned deaths, while Navarro paid her personal tribute to Bill Russell. However, before that, Goldberg paid tribute to Nichelle Nichols for being the genre catalyst that led to the comedian joining the Star Trek franchise (where she returned in 2022 for the second season of Star Trek: Picard). According to Goldberg:

Actress and Star Trek legend Nichelle Nichols was a trailblazer, a heroine and an extraordinary woman. Someone who inspired millions and millions of people, but inspired me because I explained when I went to get my Star Trek gig that Nichelle was the first black person I’ve ever seen who did it in the future. And she wasn’t someone who looked like she was doing it; she was the head of the communications department.

Despite the fact that racial and gender diversity in Hollywood is still far from optimal, regardless of the genre, it is possible that we would never have seen the graduate of “The Walking Dead” Sonequa Martin-Green become the first black female captain of the franchise if Nichelle Nichols had not played alongside Leonard. Nimoy and William Shatner in the original Star Trek series. Nichols, who really blessed Martin-Green before the debut of Discovery, is often celebrated for sharing the first interracial kiss on television (between Uhura and Kirk) in 1968. fans, because she is such a prominent member of the team in the first place.

Whoopi Goldberg continued by telling The View audience:

This show and this woman were the only beacon that said, “Yes, we’ll be there,” and it just made me feel like it was awesome. And she helped other women to go into space. She was extraordinary and I was lucky enough to spend time with her over the years. She was my friend and… she will be missed. That’s what I can say, she will be greatly missed.

In the end, Goldberg seemed to stumble a bit trying to find the right words, but she definitely made her point loud and clear. Nichelle Nicholas was a pioneer in the portrayal of a black woman both in outer space and in the future, which even today is a relative rarity in science fiction. And every time her influence encourages someone to strive for more in their life, the world becomes a much better place to live.

The View, which had received a cease-and-desist warning a week earlier due to comments made by Whoopi Goldberg, airs weekday mornings on ABC at 11:00 am ET.