Star Trek: Unexplored fragments of the timeline

Over the years, Star Trek has been delving into the future, showing viewers a beautiful imaginary future filled with advanced technology and a variety of diverse and interesting alien races. When Roddenberry first started his adventure and created The Original Series, he had no idea what his sci-fi brainchild could achieve, even influencing the development of modern technology. Since its creation in the late 1960s, much of the futuristic timeline has been filled in. In various TV shows and films, he has demonstrated what happens between the year 2151 (explored in the prequel Enterprise) and the year 2399, with the recently released season 2 of Picard. Discovery even jumped hundreds of years into the future to show us the beginning. 32 centuries.

Despite extensive timeline research, there are still some pretty noticeable gaps to be explored in the Star Trek project, which could potentially be explored by one of the various secret projects being developed by Paramount. So what are some of these unexplored pieces of the timeline?

The 23rd century has been heavily covered in the shows and films Star Trek: Discovery and The Original Series, as well as the newest addition to the Strange New Worlds franchise. There are a few small gaps in this century, but it’s only after 2293 that things get a little unclear. The action of “Star Trek VI: Uncharted Land” took place this year, but after this event nothing was really explored until 2364, when the fan-favorite show “The Next Generation” began with the memorable episode “Meeting at the Farpoint”. This is a 71-year gap, and there is little information about what exactly happened during this time.

The hardest part about these timelines is what they might mean for future Star Trek projects. Although nothing much was told about these years on the screen, viewers will learn about some key events. Most notably, one event that remained virtually unexplored during the transition between the “Original Series” and the “Next Generation”: the war between the Federation and the Klingons ended. The Klingons have always been the violent villains of the original series, so putting them in the spotlight through Worf’s tragic eyes was the perfect whip for storytelling. The alien race has turned from moral enemies into surprisingly cute ones, while never changing its characteristics, but rather studying them more closely.

The event that served as a catalyst for this work was the heroic actions of Captain Rachel Garrett, whose story was told in just one episode of “The Next Generation” called “Yesterday’s Enterprise”. She was the captain of the Enterprise-C and sacrificed herself and the ship to protect the Klingon settlement, despite the ongoing conflict between the two races. The Klingons respected her bravery, and a new trial era of peace began. Although this has been briefly documented, there is still much to tell in Garrett’s story, as well as in the potential adventures the Enterprise-S has embarked on.

Another important event occurred between 2333 and 2355, when the captain of the USS Stargazer was the one and only Captain Picard. Little is officially known, at least from the point of view of the official canon, about this period of time or about the young machinations that Jean Luc got involved in. It is assumed that before he became a captain, he rose through the ranks on board the Stargazer, having previously worked as a flight dispatcher of the ship. In search of additional information, you can turn to the unofficial Star Trek novels for ideas, first of all to the book “The Heart of the Volcano”, where it is assumed that the previous captain of the ship in 2329 was Captain Anton Manning.

This time period could have been a great story to tell, with the potential of a young Picard as a young man almost resembling Wesley Crusher. Although nothing concrete is known about these years, it both scares and excites any storyteller, giving them the opportunity to write almost anything they want, while the show can pave its way, albeit freely, to the beginning of the “Next Generation”. If Paramount is going to create another prequel show, or perhaps a midquel, this time period would be ideal. Installing it on board the Stargazer would give viewers an idea of what happened between the Kirk era and the Picard era, and what made Jean Luc the surprisingly warm-hearted man he was during the “Next Generation.” It would also provide a great storytelling framework to tell the story and show the transition of negotiations between the Klingons and the Federation and eventually the world, a process that is often talked about but never fully explored in the franchise.