Star Trek: Resurgence Resurfaces With Gameplay Starring Spok

Star Trek: Resurgence: This narrative adventure based on the popular science fiction saga will be released on PC and consoles this year 2022. Seven minutes of gameplay with the mythical Spok on screen. Star Trek: Resurgence, the narrative video game from Dramatic Labs, does not have a specific release date, but it has shown several sequences in a video published exclusively by IGN. It is a product in which the story will have different paths, so it will be important to decide and observe well the evolution of the dialogues. You can see the video just below these lines:

A new story in the Star Trek universe

When the game was announced during The Game Awards 2021 gala, the studio published a statement in which they expressed their enthusiasm to be able to work on a Star Trek title, since they are fans of the saga. “It’s an absolute honor to create an adventure that puts players at the center of the action.” Dramatic Labs promises that the game will introduce decisions “that will influence all aspects of the narrative”.

Set after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis, the game’s story focuses on USS Resolute officer Jara Rydek, as well as engineer Carter Diaz. The characters must unravel a mystery related to an ancient alien species.

Built on the Unreal Engine graphics engine, the team intends that this project represents an evolution for the studio itself. In fact, Dramatic Labs is a developer that was born after the collapse of Telltale Games, so it includes creatives who worked on games like Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, and The Wolf Amongs. The founder himself, Kevin Bruner, was also CEO of Telltale in his day.

Star Trek: Resurgence will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC (Epic Games Store) sometime this year.