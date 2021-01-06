Star Trek: Picard will have Whoopi Goldberg in season 2

In an interview, actress Whoopi Goldberg suggested the possibility of returning to her role as Guinan in the second season of Star Trek: Picard. At the time, she confessed to not having watched the episodes of Star Trek: Discovery, but that she became interested in the spin-off because of her colleague Sir Patrick Stewart.

Whoopi Goldberg can participate in Star Trek: Picard

Guinan first appeared in Star Trek: The Next Generation. She was a friend of Jean-Luc Picard and therefore an important part of the plot. In the interview, the actress stated that she hopes to join the cast of Season 2 for a short time. She also took the opportunity to express the excitement about the character’s return.

In Star Trek: Picard, Sir Patrick Stewart plays Jean-Luc Picard in new adventures in the Star Trek universe. In addition to the actor, the series also features Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway in the cast.

The first season of the series is available on Amazon Prime Video. The producer has already confirmed the renewal of the series for its next season. However, so far, no information has been released about the start of recordings or an eventual release date. So, for now, you can watch only the first episodes ever released from the spin-off.

