Star Trek: Picard – Season 2 Gets Trailer With Whoopi Goldberg; Look

Star Trek: Paramount+ released the first trailer for the second season of Star Trek: Picard on Friday. In the preview, we see actress Whoopi Goldberg returning to the franchise universe reprising her role as Guinan, last seen in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Check out the trailer:

The plot of Star Trek: Picard takes place 20 years after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis (2002), the last time Patrick Stewart’s character was seen in action.

In addition to the two, the cast includes Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Evan Evagora and Michelle Hurd. The production also features original cast members Brent Spinner, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis and Jeri Ryan.

The first episode premieres on March 3, while new chapters will be released weekly on Thursdays. In Brazil, the series is shown on Amazon Prime Video.