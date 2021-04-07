Star Trek: Picard Season 2 gets teaser with Patrick Stewart

Paramount Plus released a teaser for the second season of Star Trek: Picard this Monday (5). The trailer is narrated by Patrick Stewart, actor responsible for playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard in seven seasons of Star Trek: New Generation. The new season is scheduled to debut in 2022.

Check out the full trailer below:

More about Star Trek: Picard

The trailer was released on the date known to Star Trek fans as “First Contact Day”. This is because, in the fictional universe, the first contact between humans and Vulcans takes place on April 5, 2063.

The series teaser also reveals that actor John de Lancie joins the cast of Season 2. Lancie plays the character Q, who also appeared alongside Picard in Star Trek. The hint was given because a single card, the Queen of Hearts, is on a table and the card starts to disintegrate until only the letter “Q” is understandable.

In addition to Lancie and Patrick Stewart, the series also features Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady and Brent Spiner in the cast.

The 2nd season of Star Trek: Picard premieres in 2022, exclusively on Paramount +. To date, no specific date has been released for the release of the new episodes.

