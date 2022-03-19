Star Trek Picard: Patrick Stewart denied what we all suspected about the cancellation

So far, Star Trek: Picard has been a huge success for Paramount+ and its nine-figure bid for Alex Kurtzman to create a new “Star Trek” original series. When season 1 premiered in January 2020, it was an instant critical success, with a solid fresh rating among professional viewers.

In Season 1, the story caught up with Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) years after the events of “Star Trek: Nemesis,” with Picard still grieving the death of his synthetic second mate Data (Brent Spiner). ). The story began when Data’s android daughter, Dahj, came to Picard’s family vineyard to ask for his help, and ended with Picard sacrificing himself for synthetic life. Based on the Season 2 trailer, Picard’s consciousness will inhabit a new synthetic body, in which he will travel to the 21st century to prevent his nemesis Q’s (John de Lancie) from establishing a totalitarian government on Earth.

In a recent interview alongside Star Trek Picard co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman, Patrick Stewart confirmed that the upcoming third season will be the show’s last. This began to resonate very strongly among the fans, who began to draw conclusions about the possibility that the actor’s age had played a trick on history, but he was in charge of denying it outright.

“It is a question of the story that we had decided to tell from the beginning. And that does not take away the possibility that there is a future beyond this last season.

Star Trek Picard season 3 has been in the works for quite some time. Paramount+ technically renewed “Picard” for both season 2 and season 3 in January 2020, but the third season was officially announced in September 2021. As of 2020, the plan was to shoot season 2 and season 3 back-to-back in a bid to control production costs and accommodate cast schedules.

Star Trek Picard Season 2 premiered in early March 2022, with new episodes released every Thursday. Season 3 doesn’t have an official release date yet, but Deadline reported that it will be available in “early 2023.”

It’s definitely disappointing to some fans that one of the franchise’s biggest series doesn’t make it past Season 3. On the plus side, there’s still plenty of new “Star Trek” content in the near future. In addition to Nickelodeon’s kid-focused “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Trek: Lower Decks” and “Star Trek: Prodigy,” there’s also the upcoming “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” set to premiere later this year. . It won’t have Star Trek Picard, but at least it’s something.