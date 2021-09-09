Star Trek: Picard is Renewed For Season 3 and Gets New Trailer

Last Wednesday (8), during the celebration of Star Trek Day, a date that celebrates the 55 years of the franchise, a new trailer for the second season of Star Trek: Picard was released. Along with the video, the preview of the new episodes was also revealed: February 2022. The day has not been confirmed.

To the delight of fans, the series has also been confirmed for its 3rd season. However, the production did not reveal details about the third year.

“Star Trek: Picard features Sir Patrick Stewart reliving his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, who he played for seven seasons in Star Trek: The Next Generation. The new series will accompany this iconic character in the next chapter of his life.”

Patrick Stewart, Anne Wersching, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway and Isa Briones are part of the cast.