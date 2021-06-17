Star Trek: Picard – 2nd Season Has Trailer Released

Star Trek: Recently, through the franchise’s official social networks, an unreleased trailer for the 2nd season of Star Trek: Picard was released. The new episodes are being eagerly awaited by fans of the production and, according to the images, everything seems to be different in such a wide narrative universe.

A big news is the presence of Q (John de Lancie) from Star Trek: The Next Generation, sporting a beautiful goatee to meet Jean Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). Other cast members also appear in stunning costumes, such as Dahj (played by Isa Briones).

Due to the various delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, filming underwent some modifications and was only able to be completed after a long time. It is worth remembering that the 1st season was released in 2019, bringing a lot of news for fans of the Star Trek franchise.

Check out the full trailer:

The series is developed by Alex Kurtzman, who also serves as executive producer alongside James Duff, Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon and Kirsten Beyer.

The expectation is that the new episodes will reach Paramount+ streaming sometime in 2022. In Brazil, the production is distributed by Amazon Prime Video.

Learn more about Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard

Apparently, the arrival of Q could trigger a new dramatic arc involving time travel. Thus, there will be many adventures to be waged by the protagonists during the 2nd season.

Another plot, which also seems to be very important in this context, happens with Sete de Nine (Jeri Ryan). In the trailer, the character is seen looking in the mirror and discovering that her Borg implants have simply disappeared. These small details further reinforce the presence of a system of universes and alternate versions of the characters.