Star Trek of the Time: Strange New Worlds” Paul Wesley was dating William Shatner and couldn’t Even talk about his role as Kirk

Paul Wesley got the role of a lifetime when he joined Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as James T. Kirk, and he will be the last person to play a key character who first became iconic thanks to the actor responsible for continued success, William. Shatner. Shatner’s role as Captain Kirk helped launch a franchise whose popularity has not faded to this day, so you can imagine that Wesley had to put a lot of effort into sitting next to him on the plane shortly after landing in a sci-fi role. Paramount+ subscribers would undoubtedly be happy to hear everything about Kirk that they discussed on this flight, but according to Wesley, he couldn’t even talk to Shatner about his big new gig.

I had the honor of talking to Paul Wesley before the season finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and mentioned that chance meeting with William Shatner a few months before. I wondered if Shatner had conveyed any wisdom by playing Kirk, or given any advice, but surprisingly, Wesley said he couldn’t even tell the actor that he was going to play this character, for reasons of secrecy. Wesley put everything on the shelves and explained how the meeting went:

Unfortunately, I was under this “we don’t want to announce it”, which was completely understandable, so I couldn’t get into it with him because I really played modestly. Besides, until the ad came out, I almost didn’t want him to think I was crazy. He’d be like, “What are you talking about? You’re not Kirk. Who is this crazy kid sitting next to me? Get me out of here.” So I really didn’t want to get into it. I hope that one day we will get to that.

It’s some kind of cruel fate that Paul Wesley received strict orders not to spread the news and couldn’t even tell William Shatner that he was playing James T. Kirk in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Of course, Shatner eventually found out along with the rest of the world, and judging by his public reaction, he supports Wesley taking on this role.

Paul Wesley saw William Shatner’s tweet and talked a little about it, continuing the story about their joint flight on the plane. Although the couple did not discuss James Kirk, they talked about space in a different way:

He just returned from outer space. We were on this United Airlines flight, and I thought: “God, this must pale in comparison to what you just experienced.” You know, in the end, we didn’t delve into any characteristic things. He tweeted me after the announcement, which I thought was so cool. He didn’t have to do that. No one asked him about it. He really gave his blessing, which, as it seemed to me, was, again, just a cool act. I hope that someday our paths will cross again and we will talk about it more grandiosely, now that the cat is out of the bag.

Let’s hope Paul Wesley and William Shatner get that opportunity in the future, as fans probably also want to hear any thoughts and advice Shatner might have when they get together for the second time. After all, the Star Trek star is certainly not afraid to express his opinion about everything related to The Trek, so it would certainly be interesting to hear if he looked at Wesley and what his thoughts were.

In the finale of the first season of the series “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”, Paul Wesley appeared in the role of “Captain Kirk”, but not in the way fans are used to. Kirk was the captain in the “What If” story, which happened in reality, where Pike prevented his own debilitating accident, which meant that Kirk never took control of the Enterprise. When Paul Wesley returns as Kirk in the second season, he will be back in the canonical timeline, long before he officially becomes captain.

Co-showrunner Henry Alonzo Myers told CinemaBlend that Kirk will be different in the upcoming second season, so it will be interesting to see how different the character is and how the image digs into other things we know about the character.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 is currently available for streaming on Paramount+ (opens in a new tab). Season two is on the way, and with some work already done on season three, it looks like we may have quite a bit of time to see Paul Wesley’s Kirk in the future.