Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Release Date of Season 3 Revealed in New Poster

The 3rd season of “Star Trek: Lower Decks” has received a release date and a new poster. “Star Trek: Lower Decks” is an animated series set in the Star Trek universe created by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan, whose work includes writing scripts for other animated comedies such as “Rick and Morty” and creating “Sunny Opposites”. The series succeeds in a more comedic tone, diverting attention away from the bridge crew and instead paying attention to the support staff of the lower decks who perform everyday, often black tasks on the USS Cerritos. The voices of Tony Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noel Wells, Eugene Cordero, Donn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell and Gillian Wigman are heard in the lower decks.

Now Paramount+ has announced that the 3rd season of the series “Star Trek: Lower Decks” will appear on the streaming service from August 25. The new season will have 10 episodes, which will be released weekly every Thursday. In addition, Paramount has shared a new “Lower Decks” poster, which has some fascinating subtexts as a mysterious colorful head looms over the main characters of the show.

The 3rd season of “Lower Decks” will begin after the shocking ending of season 2, when Captain Freeman was arrested for alleged collusion with the Klingons. Trailers for the new part of “Lower Decks” hint that Freeman’s daughter, Mariner, and her comrades on the lower decks are teaming up and even stealing a US ship. Cerritos in an attempt to prove the captain’s innocence. The show is also likely to bring more surprises and characters from other Star Trek shows, as in previous episodes featuring Jonathan Frakes and Robert Duncan McNeil. Viewers will be able to see exactly what this figure on the poster of the third season of “Star Trek: Lower Decks” has prepared for the main characters when the season premiere takes place exclusively on Paramount+ in August.