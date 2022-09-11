Star Trek: Exploring the Consequences of the Borgless Galaxy

Of all the nefarious villains found in the Star Trek universe, none is as terrifying or outstanding as the Borg. This cybernetic race of stolen bodies and minds has appeared in most shows since their appearance in the very first episode of “The Next Generation” and has destroyed many cultures and lives during its existence. Although they have undoubtedly caused a lot of pain and suffering, their presence can be seen as a necessary evil, and the consequences of removing them from the timeline can have disastrous consequences.

This is, of course, a rather hypothetical question: to explore what different paths the Federation and the heroes of the series would have taken if the Borg had been dealt with before they became a threat to all life in the Galaxy. The writers are not afraid to explore the concept of time travel in such episodes as “The Year of Hell” and “The City on the Edge of Eternity”. But, as these episodes show, breaking the schedule always has consequences, and they are almost always bad. Without going too deep into the time conventions and rules governing time travel, it’s safe to say that all of this is controlled so that people don’t interfere with what they shouldn’t do, and they believe that the presence of Borg in the universe is obvious. necessary. Also, since no one really knows what the origin of the Borg is, a mission to destroy them in the early stages of development would be something of a lost cause.

The reason is quite a double-edged sword. If the Borg had never existed, then there would not have been the Battle of Wolf 359, in which one Borg cube relatively easily destroyed 39 major Starfleet ships. This was the biggest loss of money for the Federation, which by this point had been living in relative peace in the comfort of the Alpha Quadrant for a long time. They have become complacent and somewhat arrogant in their abilities. They thought they were the most powerful and advanced people, and focused on building ships like the iconic USS Enterprise D to not only explore new and exciting parts of the universe, but also allow them to take their families with them, so they were sure that they, that they could not be damaged. Q, of course, changed all that at the very beginning of the program, introducing them to the Borg and showing them how pathetic they were really powerless.

This changed Picard’s point of view and made him realize that they weren’t ready and they needed to be if they were planning to explore. The Federation heard his concerns, but in the end they never took the threat seriously until the Battle of Wolf 359. Taking Borg out of the equation might have seemed great at the time, bringing back 11,000 dead officers, but without that moment, the Federation would have continued to slumber. The battle forced them to take everything seriously and focus on self-improvement and creating new technologies so that this would never happen again. Most importantly, they would have been completely unprepared for a small event that happened just a few years later: the Dominion War.

This is one of the biggest losses the Federation has ever faced, with the loss of millions of lives under the will of the Dominion and the Founders. Regardless of whether the Borg existed or not, this event would have happened anyway. But without the Borg, this time the war would have been a wake—up call to the Federation that they weren’t as strong as they thought-and by that point it would have been too late. They barely survived the conflict in its current form, and it was over the years of rapid technological progress and combat thinking.

In addition to unavailability, there is another factor directly related to the Borg, which should not be overlooked. Morally difficult Captain Sisko commanded the Deep Space 9 space station during DS9, being the main character and a key player in the war, but without Borg, his life would have looked very different. Sisko’s wife, Jennifer, was killed by Borg (especially the powerful Locutus). Taking Borg out of the equation would make the family much happier, but not the person who took up the position at the station. In the end, Starfleet assigned him this post because they didn’t quite know what to do with a grieving person. Without Cisco’s presence, many things would have gone differently. There would have been no prototype of the USS Defiant, the key ship used during the war. The Federation would also lose its key diplomatic key of the entire operation.