Star Trek Discovery’s Anson Mount in search of aliens

Actor Anson Mount is known for participating in the Star Trek Discovery series, but his interest in space is not limited to the series. Recently, Captain Christopher Pike’s interpreter announced that he is now part of Messaging Extraterrestrial Life (METI), a project that seeks aliens in the real world.

Mount is the newest member of the board of directors of the international research group, which is part of the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) project. The organization’s main objective is to study space and try to find signs of extraterrestrial life.

METI is one of the arms of the research organization that is focused on deciphering possible signals from alien communication. In other words, the actor will work with the personnel responsible for developing ways to contact aliens.

In a statement posted on the METI website, Anson Mount said he hopes to contribute to the group by expanding the scope of the organization’s work and helping to raise awareness of more about the institution’s research. “As captain of Starfleet, it brings unbridled joy at being able to say that I am actually sending a shout of greeting,” said the actor, referring to his role in Star Trek Discovery.



