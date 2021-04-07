Star Trek Discovery: Season 4 has a teaser released

Paramount released on Monday (6) the first teaser for the fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery. The trailer was released on the franchise’s official Twitter during the celebration of First Contact Day, an event in which fans celebrate the moment when humanity first met the Vulcan race in 2063. The season will feature Michael Burnham, played by Sonequa Martin-Green , as Captain, following the final events of the third season.

Check out the teaser:

"We are not in this alone." Star Trek: Discovery season four, coming soon ✨ #StarTrekDiscovery #FirstContactDay pic.twitter.com/ZRoI2QRNqp — Star Trek (@StarTrek) April 5, 2021

The plot is set ten years before the events of the original series and shows for the first time the beginning of the Federation’s history. With a threat of war on the horizon, Officer Michael Burnham finds new worlds, spaceships and villains on their journey through the universe.

In addition to Sonequa, the cast will again feature Doug Jones as Commander Saru, Anthony Rapp as Lieutenant Commander Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Guard Sylvia Tilly, Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber, David Ajala playing Cleveland “Book” Booker and Blu del Barrio in the role of Adira. Screenwriter Alex Kurtzman will continue as showrunner of the plot.

The new episodes are set to premiere in 2021, but there is still no confirmed date. In Brazil, all seasons of the series are available on Netflix.